Doug Pederson Reveals The Plan Moving Forward With Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts throwing at training camp.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

Slowly but surely, the Philadelphia Eagles have been integrating rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts into the team’s offensive game plans.

That process might be expedited. Hurts, a dual-threat weapon, has been effective running the ball in limited action this season, and the Eagles might need to use him more in that capacity.

“It’s been successful for us. I can see things continuing this way,” Pederson said Monday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

With top running back Miles Sanders set to miss at least this Thursday’s game against the New York Giants, it will be interesting to see if Pederson tries to get Hurts more involved.

Thus far, Jalen Hurts has gained 49 yards rushing on seven carries. He’s attempted one pass, completing it for an 18-yard gain against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Overall, don’t expect Hurts to replace Carson Wentz anytime soon. But with the Eagles hurting for playmakers, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the second-round pick is on the field a lot more going forward.

Philadelphia will face the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.