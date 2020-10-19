Doug Pederson Reveals The Plan Moving Forward With Jalen Hurts

Slowly but surely, the Philadelphia Eagles have been integrating rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts into the team’s offensive game plans.

That process might be expedited. Hurts, a dual-threat weapon, has been effective running the ball in limited action this season, and the Eagles might need to use him more in that capacity.

“It’s been successful for us. I can see things continuing this way,” Pederson said Monday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

With top running back Miles Sanders set to miss at least this Thursday’s game against the New York Giants, it will be interesting to see if Pederson tries to get Hurts more involved.

Doug Pederson says they can run the football with Jalen Hurts and run zone read from QB position “It’s been successful for us. I can see things continuing this way” pic.twitter.com/VQJEKNR6hl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 19, 2020

Thus far, Jalen Hurts has gained 49 yards rushing on seven carries. He’s attempted one pass, completing it for an 18-yard gain against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Overall, don’t expect Hurts to replace Carson Wentz anytime soon. But with the Eagles hurting for playmakers, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the second-round pick is on the field a lot more going forward.

Philadelphia will face the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.