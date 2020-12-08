Doug Pederson Reveals Why He’s Going With Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are shaking things up for this weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Earlier this afternoon, Doug Pederson announced that Jalen Hurts will be his starting quarterback for Week 14.

Hurts replaced Carson Wentz last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. He completed 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The second-round pick also had 29 rushing yards on five carries.

Following the loss on Sunday, the Eagles weren’t ready to announce who their starting quarterback would be moving forward. When asked why he made the change this afternoon, Pederson had an interesting response.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” Pederson said. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.”

Pederson hasn’t said if Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the 2020 season.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.” – Coach Pederson — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020

Philadelphia still has an outside shot at winning the NFC East, but it’ll need to start stringing together some wins.

Hurts probably gives the Eagles a better chance to win than Wentz right now. At this point, Wentz has lost all his confidence and continues to turn over the football at a high clip.

The Eagles aren’t doing Hurts any favors by making his first start against the Saints though. Over the past few weeks, they’ve had the No. 1 defense in the league.