Doug Pederson Shares His Current Focus For Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday night.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson officially benched Carson Wentz on Tuesday, but the Eagles’ head coach isn’t giving up on his fifth-year quarterback.

This has been a nightmare season for Wentz, who has turned the ball over 19 times and looked generally uncomfortable all year long. With Philadelphia sitting at 3-8-1, Pederson made the decision to start rookie Jalen Hurts this weekend.

While Pederson may be turning away from Wentz for the time being, he expressed confidence in the 2016 No. 2 overall pick being able to regain his form down the road.

“I think Carson Wentz can be an exceptional quarterback in this league. He’s proven that,” Pederson told reporters Wednesday while adding that his focus is to get Wentz “back on track.”

In his second NFL season back in 2017, Wentz was playing at an MVP-level before getting hurt. He battled injuries during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, but did flash periods of strong play when he was on the field.

Now, despite being fully healthy, Wentz is heading to the bench. We’ll see how he handles the demotion and what his future in Philly will look like.

In the meantime, Jalen Hurts will lead the Eagles against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.