Doug Pederson Shares His Plan For The Quarterback Decision

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson benched Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts Sunday afternoon. Is that a preview of Pederson’s quarterback plan moving forward?

Two years ago, Wentz was coined a superstar in the making. Fast forward to Sunday afternoon, the North Dakota State alum was benched – and it was pretty much a long-overdue decision.

Pederson elected trot out Hurts Sunday afternoon. He’s wasn’t all too effective, completing just 41.7 percent of his throws for 109 yards, a touchdown and one pick. He also ran five times for an additional 29 yards. Despite Hurts’ mediocre showing, it’s clear he adds a much-needed element to the Eagles’ bland offense.

Will Pederson stick with Hurts as the starter moving forward? The Eagles head coach has yet to make a decision, but plans to do so by this coming Wednesday.

Doug Pederson said he still hasn’t made a decision at QB. Plans to know by Wed before practice begins in earnest. Will likely make it public if it’s Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts. Said it will be his decision and his decision alone. Doesn’t plan on asking players/coaches. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 7, 2020

I think we all know where this is heading. The Eagles are now two games back of the Giants in the NFC East. Barring an unforeseen miracle, they’re not going to make the playoffs. So why not give Hurts a shot?

Carson Wentz has been flat-out awful this season. Yes, the Eagles don’t have many play-makers for Wentz to work with. But that shouldn’t excuse Wentz’s poor play.

Hurts give the Eagles offense a spark, thanks to his dual-threat abilities. The Eagles might as well see what he’s made of as they look ahead to the 2021 season.

Doug Pederson will make his quarterback decision this coming Wednesday.