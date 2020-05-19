Doug Pederson Shares His Prediction For Eagles Backup Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles made the most surprising pick in the 2020 NFL Draft when they selected former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round. Many analysts questioned the fit since the team already has Carson Wentz.

Even though Philadelphia invested an early selection on Hurts, the coaching staff doesn’t expect him to win the backup quarterback job for the 2020 season.

During an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, Doug Pederson said that he “fully expects” Nate Sudfeld to win the team’s backup job over Hurts. To be fair, the former Indiana quarterback has a significant advantage when it comes to experience.

“I think early on in this season teams are going to have to rely on veteran players, and Nate is one of those guys for us. He’s been on a roster now for the past couple of seasons and he knows exactly what we’re doing. I have a ton of confidence in Nate to become the backup quarterback. Nothing is ever handed to anybody, and I always try to create competition. But I fully expect Nate to come in, be aggressive and become the backup to Carson [Wentz].”

Sudfeld has been with the Eagles since the 2017 season. He knows Pederson’s offense very well and should win the backup job in an offseason where teams might not have that much time to prepare.

Pederson provided an update on what the former Sooner is up to at the moment.

“Right now, Jalen [Hurts] is doing an outstanding job of picking up the offense and spitting it back to the press. We’re going that route with him at this time,” Pederson said.

We’ll find out who will win the backup job when NFL teams finally report to their facilities for camp.