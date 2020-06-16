Doug Pederson Shares What He’s Seeing From Jalen Hurts

The City of Brotherly Love was surprised when the Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, that’s for sure. Although there isn’t an immediate need at quarterback, Doug Pederson and the coaching staff sound quite pleased with the Oklahoma product thus far.

Hurts boosted his stock with a tremendous year at Oklahoma, where he became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Lincoln Riley helped develop Hurts into a solid passer, as he completed 69.7 percent of his passes.

Unfortunately for the 2020 rookie class, the NFL hasn’t conducted minicamps this year due to the pandemic. That means most rookies will be at a disadvantage in terms of learning the playbook.

Well, it appears that disadvantage might not apply to Hurts. His head coach raved about the progress he made throughout the virtual offseason program.

Here’s what Pederson had to say, via SportsRadio 94WIP:

“His growth from a mental standpoint from the beginning of the offseason to now has been very good. His ability to recall plays and recite plays…one thing (quarterbacks coach) Press Taylor has done is put him into a huddle situation where he is calling plays and being able to spit that back at him. He has done that at a really good, high level. Now it is just a matter of once we get him on the grass, he has to do it for real and go from there. But I have been really impressed with his progress this spring.”

Pederson expects Nate Sudfeld to be the backup quarterback for the 2020 season due to his familiarity with the system. However, the future is bright for Hurts.

The Eagles can allow Hurts to use the upcoming season as a chance for him to learn from Carson Wentz, who is undoubtedly one of the best signal-callers in the game.

Whenever the Eagles finally call Hurts’ number, the former Oklahoma quarterback will be ready. He proved that time after time during this collegiate career.