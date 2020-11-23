Doug Pederson Shares Honest Thoughts On QB Carson Wentz

At 3-6-1 on the season, the Philadelphia Eagles still boast a half-game lead over the rest of the NFC East. But their inability to widen the gap is due in large part to Carson Wentz’s struggles, which head coach Doug Pederson addressed this week.

Following their 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a game in which Wentz added two more interceptions to his league-leading total, Pederson said that he won’t be benching Wentz for his performance. However, he made it clear that his plan is to fix Wentz’s issues. He has no plans at this time to start rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

“At that position, this late in the season when that happens, sometimes people take that as we are looking into next year or preparing for next season and giving some of these young guys an opportunity to play,” Pederson told SportsRadio 94WIP. “Jalen (Hurts) is preparing himself each week to play and that’s what a backup quarterback should do. My perspective is we have to get it fixed with Carson Wentz. That’s where my trust and faith lies, we can get it done. That’s where I am at… By no means am I saying that I don’t have trust or faith in Jalen. It’s a matter of getting the corrections done with Carson.”

Wentz completed 21 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns while adding those two interceptions. His 14 picks lead the rest of the NFL by three and are tied for the most he’s thrown in a season – with six games to play.

Doug Pederson was on with @WIPMorningShow and made it very clear it is up to him if Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts is the #Eagles QB:https://t.co/IS3e1DCEYA — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 23, 2020

Philadelphia has held the lead in the NFC East for several months now due to the rest of the division’s struggles. But they won’t have the lead anymore heading into this weekend.

The 3-7 Dallas Cowboys and 3-7 Washington Football Team, who both picked up wins this weekend, will play on Thanksgiving. The the winner will have a 4-7 lead as the Eagles take on the surging Seattle Seahawks.

Doug Pederson clearly believes that Carson Wentz is the solution, not the problem. We’ll see if the Eagles QB justifies his coach’s faith in him next Monday.