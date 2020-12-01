Doug Pederson Specifies His Plan With QB Jalen Hurts

Doug Pederson keeps indicating Jalen Hurts will play a bigger role in the Eagles offense, but it hasn’t come to fruition.

Philadelphia’s reported game-plan heading into yesterday’s Monday Night Football revolved around Hurts. Carson Wentz has taken a huge step back this season, and it’s clear he isn’t the organization’s long-term solution. So why not give Hurts a shot?

Well, it was supposed to happen Monday night. But Hurts played just three snaps as Pederson gave the majority of snaps to Wentz. It’s yet another puzzling move by Pederson, who gives Hurts minimal opportunities in the Eagles offense.

To make matters worse, it appears Pederson is still sticking with Wentz. Hurts’ snaps will come and go as the opportunities present themselves.

“The plan was to use him when we could,” Pederson said of Hurts, via 247Sports. “The way the game started, we just didn’t have many opportunities, too many three and outs. I don’t think we got a first down until the second quarter. We just didn’t — we failed to execute. It just wasn’t in the cards, I guess, so to speak, early in the football game. But no more, no less than what we would use him each week.”

From the sounds of it, Carson Wentz isn’t losing his starting gig.

Jalen Hurts will continue to receive minimal offensive snaps, which could be a major indictment on head coach Doug Pederson.

Nonetheless, the Eagles have to find some sort of offensive spark if they hope to catch New York and Washington in the NFC East.