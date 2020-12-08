There’s been a lot of speculation about Doug Pederson’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pederson was on the hot seat. The Eagles, especially starting quarterback Carson Wentz, have been a major disappointment in 2020.

While Pederson has won a Super Bowl, he could be out in Philadelphia following the end of the season.

Some reports have suggested that Pederson wouldn’t mind that. Others have suggested that Pederson will be stepping down regardless of what happens.

Pederson had a strong response to those rumors on Monday.

“That is the furthest thing. It’s laughable quite honestly,” Pederson told Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio WIP Monday. “Are we where we want to be? No, not at all. But you know, we have to coach better. I have to coach better. We have to play better. We understand that. We have to figure out a way in this last month of the season to win a football game.

“I love everything about this organization, my job, fans. It’s just … it’s a great place. It’s a great place to work when things are going well. We know we’re in a bit of a slump. It’s not easy. It’s not an easy place to work sometimes, it’s the pressure of performing. When things kind of go the way as they have, I think this is when we say ‘how can we fix this?'”

The Eagles are scheduled to take on the Saints on Sunday.