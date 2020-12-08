Doug Pederson Sums Up His Thoughts On Carson Wentz

Doug Pederson is indeed making a quarterback change, moving on from Carson Wentz for the moment.

Jalen Hurts will make the start for the Eagles when they play the Saints this Sunday, Pederson announced on Tuesday. It was only a matter of time before the dual-threat quarterback got a chance. Wentz simply hasn’t been good these past few weeks.

Some believe this could be the beginning of the end of Wentz’s time in Philadelphia. But Pederson’s latest comments on his former starting quarterback seem to contradict that belief.

Pederson revealed on Tuesday – after he made his quarterback decision – that he still has confidence in Wentz. By the sounds of it, the Eagles quarterback is just getting a break for the time being.

“Carson’s been a big part of the success we’ve had,” Pederson said on Tuesday. “He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in ’18 & ’19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That’s why I have so much confidence in him.”

Doug Pederson is still a fan of Carson Wentz. By the sounds of it, he’ll get another chance as the starting quarterback at some point this season.

Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, will get the start for the Eagles this Sunday against the Saints. The dual-threat adds a much-needed spark and element to the offense. We’ll see how he looks in his first-ever start this weekend.

Wentz has a lot to think about this week after being replaced as the starter.