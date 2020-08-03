NFL Head Coach Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

An NFL head coach has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Super Bowl-winning head coach was reportedly tested twice.

ESPN beat reporter Tim McManus reported the news. Pederson is reportedly feeling OK and it’s believed that he contracted the virus outside of the Eagles facility.

Pederson is the second known NFL head coach to test positive for COVID-19. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive back in the spring.

Payton detailed his recovery from COVID-19 back in March.

“I’m in that unique group that they believe can’t get it again this season and can’t give it,” Payton said in late March. “I’m waiting to hear if people like me are going to be able to give blood. I don’t know the specifics, whether that’s through a transfusion or plasma replacement. I know they’re looking to see if there’s a benefit to people who have had it and recovered from it and now maybe have the blood or the antibodies built up to help someone who has it. I’m waiting to hear if that’s the case and if it is, what’s the protocol and where do you go to give blood.”

Several notable NFL players, including quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Gardner Minshew, have been placed on the COVID-19 list.

The NFL is currently preparing for training camp, which begins this month. The regular season is scheduled to begin in September.