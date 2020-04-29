Doug Pederson Texted ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio About Jalen Hurts

Doug Pederson surprised the rest of the NFL when his team took Jalen Hurts in the second round of this year’s draft. Regardless of the public’s opinion on that selection, the Eagles clearly have a plan for the Oklahoma product.

On Wednesday, ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio was on Get Up! to reveal what Pederson told him via text about the team’s second-round pick. It appears there might be a definitive role for Hurts this upcoming season.

“Here’s what he texted me back, and I want you to pay attention to the specific words he used,” Paolantonio said. “He’s always very specific in the message that he sends me. He said, ‘He has a great skill set that we can use as a quarterback and as a runner. He’s tough, competitive, a proven winner.’”

No one is denying that Carson Wentz is the starter in Philadelphia, but if the coaching staff can find a way to utilize two quarterbacks this season then they should go for it.

"That doesn't sound like a coach that's going to have Jalen Hurts riding the pine on the bench." Sal Paolantonio reveals the text he got from Doug Pederson after the Eagles selected Hurts. pic.twitter.com/gWfEGx6oMk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 29, 2020

Hurts proved at Oklahoma that he’s more than just a runner. With the right system around him, he could be an accurate thrower of the football.

While the Eagles would benefit from using Hurts in a special role this fall, the former national champion obviously wants to be a quarterback at the next level.

Considering Wentz’s injury history in recent years, Hurts might get a chance to prove himself sooner rather than later. For now, the Eagles will have to find other ways to get production out of him.