Doug Pederson Updates His Plan With QB Jalen Hurts

It’s only a matter of time before the Eagles utilize dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts more often.

Doug Pederson has reaffirmed he isn’t going to bench quarterback Carson Wentz anytime soon, despite his recent poor play. But Wentz’s recent woes could open the door for Hurts, who brings a diverse skill-set to the Eagles offense.

Philadelphia fell at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, allowing the entire NFC East to inch closer to the Eagles’ division lead. The Eagles could use a spark on offense, and Hurts fits the bill.

Pederson admitted on Monday he might give Hurts more offensive snaps in coming weeks. Given Wentz’s recent struggles, playing Hurts could only help.

“I think I can get him[Hurts] in the game a little bit more,” Pederson said on Monday, via Pro Football Talk.

Per usual, Doug Pederson is being vague here. Let’s hope he actually sticks to his word.

The Eagles need a spark. Carson Wentz doesn’t look like the franchise quarterback the Eagles once thought they had. That isn’t to say he should be benched. But the team’s offense needs a player to step up and make some plays. Hurts could be the answer.

The Eagles can’t afford to lose many more games and keep the lead in the NFC East. They’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks next Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.