Doug Pederson Was Asked Today About His Job Security

Doug Pederson will forever be appreciated in Philadelphia for leading the team to its only Super Bowl title, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized for his recent shortcomings.

The reality is Pederson has regressed as a head coach. Perhaps it’s because he no longer has Frank Reich by his side, or maybe it’s due to his inability to get on the same page as Carson Wentz. Nonetheless, there are issues with the Eagles right now.

Last night, the Eagles looked like an amateur team against the Seattle Seahawks. Pederson tried to get Jalen Hurts a few snaps to rejuvenate the offense, but all it did was raise more questions about his coaching tactics.

Following the loss on Monday night, Pederson was asked about his job security in Philly. He revealed that he hasn’t been reassured “one way or another” about his job.

Pederson’s resume is impressive, no one will deny that. However, the Eagles have just 12 wins over the last two seasons. That’s alarming for a coach who has taken the franchise to the promised land in the past.

No, firing Pederson wouldn’t solve all the issues in Philadelphia. But the front office has to consider making some changes to its structure or it might get stuck in this awful situation for yet another season.

The NFC East is still there for the taking, so the Eagles have a chance to turn things around. It’s just tough to believe in them right now with the way they’re playing.