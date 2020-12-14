Doug Pederson’s Reaction To Reporter’s Mistake Is Going Viral

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had quite the reaction to an awkward mistake made by a reporter at today’s press conference.

During the Monday press conference following Philadelphia’s 24-21 win over the Saints, one reporter accidentally said “sex” instead of “success” before correcting himself. “You mentioned the Saints and how (head coach) Sean Payton was able to have sex-success with Bridgewater and Taysom…” the reporter said.

The mistake registered on Pederson’s face pretty quickly though, as you’ll see. But Pederson held his tongue and let the mistake slide.

Fortunately for the reporter, none of the other reporters laughed at him for it. But followers on social media were far less generous.

Not surprised. Doug been rating quite low in our proprietary SFM (sex frequency model). Model is still in beta, hoping to release Q3 2021. — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) December 14, 2020

Now here’s a guy who’s reaction here is PRICELESS — Chris Collinsworth Burner (@ChrisCBurner) December 14, 2020

LMAO GIVE DOUG AN EXTENSION JUST FOR THIS — Darius Slay’s Burner(4-8-1) (@Slayburner) December 14, 2020

I knew Sean Payton always had a thing for Taysom Hill — Jake (@j_rosen12) December 14, 2020

It’s going to be a pretty fun week for the Philadelphia Eagles, who got their confidence back after beating the Saints.

Rookie QB Jalen Hurts looked rock solid in his first NFL start, throwing for 167 yards and a touchdown while adding over 100 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Eagles managed to hold the Saints vaunted offense scoreless in the first half, and only allowed the third touchdown once the game was almost out of reach.

With their win, the Eagles moved to 4-8-1 on the season and are just 1.5 game out of first place in the NFC East.

They’re not in the playoffs yet of course. But if they can play as well against the Cardinals, Washington and Cowboys as they did against the Saints, they’ll get there.