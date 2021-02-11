Duce Staley Explains Why He Left The Philadelphia Eagles

After spending the last decade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Duce Staley is moving on. The 45-year-old recently accepted the assistant head coach gig with the Detroit Lions.

With the new job, Staley will get a chance to be a part of the NFC North organization’s upcoming re-build. He’ll also lead a talented group of ballcarriers as the Lions running backs coach.

Despite the opportunity in front of him, Staley will leave behind an impressive reputation. With so much of his NFL career spent with the Eagles, both as a player and a coach, the 45-year-old explained why now felt like the right time to leave Philadelphia.

“Just thinking about Detroit and getting a call from coach Campbell, he was super excited on the phone. I felt the energy through the phone,” Staley said on Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk. “And then Aaron Glenn gave me a call and he says, ‘Hey man, we’re building something special here. We want you to be a part of it.’ And when I got those two phone calls, I’m telling you — being in Philadelphia for so long, each year I would get phone calls or opportunities to see what was out there, interest from other clubs. But when those two guys reached out to me, it felt good. It felt right.”

Although Staley sounds ready for a new challenge in Detroit, he still has plenty of love for the Eagles. After spending at least 16 years in and around the organization, the 45-year-old felt compelled to write a touching note to the city of Philadelphia.

“I am very sad to leave this great organization and city and fans, but I am looking forward to the growth opportunities that lie ahead despite the uncertainties,” Staley penned, via NBC Sports. “The way you embraced me, gave me the best nickname I’ve ever heard (Duuuuucccceeee), the way you expect the best from your athletes, the fact you deserve our best given what you’ve invested in us — all of this motivated me to reach heights I never thought possible growing up as a country boy in South Carolina that loved playing football more than I was necessarily good at it. “This has been an incredibly tough year for our fans dealing with issues like COVID and social justice. Regardless of where the rest of my career takes me, I will continue to lead from the front to help our community on these and other issues. While you know I will give my all to every team I have the pleasure to work for, you should also know I consider myself an Eagle for life. Best wishes to the best sports city of all time and never forget what we accomplished together. The grit and character of this city will allow you to accomplish even more going forward.”

Maybe one day Staley can return to the Eagles, perhaps even as the organization’s head coach. But, for now, he’ll pack his bags and head to Detroit with a new challenge in front of him.