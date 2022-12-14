Eagles Announce Decision On Star Tight End Dallas Goedert

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are already 12-1 and could be getting stronger in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday morning, the Eagles officially returned tight end Dallas Goedert from injured reserve and activated his 21-day practice window. Philadelphia now has three weeks to either add Goedert to the active roster or shut him down for the year.

Goedert was placed on IR on Nov. 16 after injuring his shoulder in the Eagles' loss to Washington. Adding insult to injury, the veteran tight end had his facemask blatantly grabbed on the play, but no flag was thrown.

Before getting hurt, Goedert had established himself once again as a critical part of the Eagles' potent offense. He recorded 43 receptions, 544 yards and three touchdowns in the team's first nine games.

Goedert had also just posted his first 100-yard game of the year against Houston on Nov. 7 and scored a touchdown earlier in the game against the Commanders.

Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra have seen increased action in Goedert's absence.