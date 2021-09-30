Eagles Announce Former Star Player Is Retiring Tomorrow

Since 2009, running back LeSean McCoy has been one of the NFL’s most versatile backs – thriving as both a runner and a receiver. But this week, he’s going to retire and finish his career with the team that drafted him – the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that McCoy will be retiring as an Eagle this Friday. He will sign a one-day contract with the team before formally ending his 12-year NFL career.

McCoy was a member of the Eagles from 2009 until 2014. During that span, he scored 44 rushing touchdowns – third most in franchise history – and had 6,792 rushing yards, the most in Eagles history.

McCoy led the NFL in every major rushing category in at least one season during his six years in Philadelphia. He holds single-season records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns too.

Tomorrow, @CutonDime25 comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!

But LeSean McCoy didn’t just dominate while he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. Upon being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2015, he made three straight Pro Bowls.

After leaving Buffalo following the 2018 season, McCoy joined the Kansas City Chiefs – reuniting with former Eagles coach Andy Reid – and won his first Super Bowl ring. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and won another Super Bowl as Tom Brady’s teammate.

With two Super Bowl rings, over 11,000 rushing yards and 15,000 yards from scrimmage, McCoy could get Hall of Fame consideration in a few years.

But for now, he’s going to enjoy the honors of ending his NFL career with the Eagles.