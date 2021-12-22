Eagles Announce Head Coach Nick Sirianni Has Tested Positive

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has tested positive for COVID-19 and entered league health and safety protocols.

Sirianni is the second NFL head coach to test positive today, following Robert Saleh of the New York Jets. The first-year leader was one the sideline for the Eagles’ 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team last night.

Now, he is left to go about his business remotely while he remains in the protocols. Sirianni is hopeful he can test out and be available to coach on Sunday against the New York Giants.

If he can’t, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will be the acting head coach.

Sirianni has led the Eagles to a 7-7 record thus far, including a 4-1 mark in their last five games. Philadelphia is firmly in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot in what was supposed to be a transitional year for the team.

The Eagles will look for revenge on the Giants, who beat them on November 28, when they host Big Blue this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.