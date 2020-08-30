Eagles Announce Injury Update For QB Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a rough history with injuries. And it looks like he’s dealing with another one heading into the 2020 season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Wentz is battling “a minor soft tissue injury” and isn’t practicing today. Per the report, the injury is considered “minor” but the team is exercising caution.

It should come as little surprise that Eagles fans are nervous over latest reports of his injury. He missed eight games between 2017 and 2018 with various injuries.

Though the Eagles won several playoff games and a Super Bowl in Wentz’s absence, Wentz lost his first playoff start last year. Given the massive contract the team gave him, the team wants to be sure Wentz can stay healthy enough to make it worth the deal.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz is day-to-day with a minor soft tissue injury and isn’t practicing today. It’s considered minor and the team is being cautious and making sure he's good to go for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2020

Carson Wentz played an injury-free season in 2019 and enjoyed a very strong season en route to winning the NFC East title. He threw for a career-high 4,039 yards along with 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, the schedule doesn’t appear overly daunting to start the season. They play Washington on the road to open the season, followed by the Rams, and Bengals to close out September.

But things get very dicey in October starting with back-to-back road games against the 49ers and Steelers. For the Eagles’ sakes, Wentz will need to be 100-percent by then.

Should Eagles fans be concerned by Wentz’s latest injury?