Eagles Announce Injury Update For RB Miles Sanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a hard time putting the New York Giants away as they seek their eighth win of the season. Unfortunately, that task just got a little harder after an injury to Miles Sanders.

After recording seven carries for 45 yards and adding a three-yard reception for good measure, Sanders exited the game. The team quickly ruled Sanders out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury.

Sanders has been the Eagles’ leading running back in each of the last three seasons. He’s coming off back-to-back games of over 140 yards from scrimmage. Both games were wins.

Suffice it to say, the Eagles are going to miss Sanders if this hand injury is serious. But so far in this game, the Eagles defense has done a good job of keeping the Giants offense under wraps. They lead 10-3 in the middle of the third quarter.

Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders ruled out with a hand injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

Interestingly enough, the star attraction in the Eagles’ offense has actually been starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. The second-year quarterback leads the team in rushing with 733 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Combined with his 14 passing touchdowns, Hurts has the Eagles on track to challenge for a playoff spot in Week 18.

But if the Eagles want to make some noise in the playoffs, they need their running game to be at 100-percent.

Eagles fans will be crossing their fingers that the long term diagnosis for Miles Sanders is a good one.

The Eagles-Giants game is being played on FOX.