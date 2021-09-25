The Philadelphia Eagles had really encouraging news to report this Saturday regarding veteran tight end Zach Ertz. He has been officially activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ertz tested positive for COVID-19 this past Monday. Since he’s fully vaccinated, he needed to generate two negative tests that were 24 hours apart from each other. He also needed to remain asymptomatic.

Fortunately for Ertz, he remained asymptomatic and will be allowed to suit up on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

This is great news for the Eagles, especially since they don’t have that much depth at tight end. If Ertz didn’t get cleared in time, Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll would’ve been the only healthy options on the 53-man roster.

Goedert is an emerging star at tight end, but Stoll is just a rookie who’s still adjusting to the NFL’s overall speed.

Roster Move: Eagles have activated TE Zach Ertz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/QYAlAxlsul — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2021

The days of Ertz being a Pro Bowl tight end appear to be over, but he’s still a reliable pass catcher who makes life much easier for second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In two games this season, Ertz has three catches for 40 yards. He’ll try to improve his stat line this Monday in Dallas.

The winner of this upcoming Cowboys-Eagles game will be in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. Kickoff for that matchup is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.