Eagles Announce Official Decision On QB Jalen Hurts For Week 18

The Eagles will be without their starting quarterback for Saturday night’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Hurts will be inactive as this game means nothing. The Eagles already have a playoff spot locked up and will be starting on the road no matter what.

Philadelphia will also be holding out Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Miles Sanders, Derek Barnett, Lane Johnson, etc.

With Hurts out, backup Gardner Minshew will get the start. He’s appeared in three games this season while starting one and won that lone start against the Jets on Dec. 5.

Philadelphia took down New York 33-18 after Minshew threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns along with no interceptions.

Hurts will finish the regular season with 3,144 yards through the air and 16 touchdowns along with nine interceptions.

Dallas had the NFC East locked up but will not be getting the top seed and first-round bye. That honor will go to Green Bay after it locked that up against Minnesota.

Kickoff from Philadelphia is set for 8:15 p.m. ET