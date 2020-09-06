Eagles Announce They’ve Released Veteran NFL Cornerback

It’s final cuts weekend in the NFL and there have been a number of surprise releases so far. One of the latest veteran releases comes from Philadelphia.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’re released veteran cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc. LeBlanc joined the Eagles in 2018 after being waived by the Detroit Lions.

In 1.5 seasons with the Eagles, LeBlanc appeared in 12 regular season games with three playoff appearances. LeBlanc had one of the biggest plays of his career in the 2018 NFC Divisional Round against the New Orleans Saints. He intercepted Drew Brees on the Saints’ first play of the game.

That big play, albeit in a losing effort, helped earn LeBlanc a one-year extension with the team in 2019. But he ended up playing only a few games last season due to an injury.

Cre’Von LeBlanc went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft after a solid career at Florida Atlantic.

He signed with the New England Patriots as a UDFA, but was waived and later joined the Chicago Bears. LeBlanc spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Bears, starting 10 of 28 games with two interceptions, a pick-six, 13 passes defended and 61 tackles.

After being waived by Chicago before the start of the 2018 season, he was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.

LeBlanc has flashed some talent in the NFL. With so much value placed on cornerback, he should land on his feet at some point this season.