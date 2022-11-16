Eagles Announce Tough Decision On Tight End Dallas Goedert

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't just suffer their first loss of the 2022 season on Monday night, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they'll be without Goedert for an extended period of time. On Wednesday afternoon, the team officially placed him on injured reserve.

Goedert will have to miss at least the next four weeks. That's a crushing blow to Philadelphia's passing game.

To make matters worse, Goedert hurt his shoulder on a play that involved a blatant face mask penalty that wasn't called by the officials.

Goedert was having a really strong season in Philly, hauling in 43 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns.

Rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra should receive more snaps during Goedert's absence. Additionally, the team could utilize Tyree Jackson. He was activated from the PUP list this afternoon.

The Eagles are hopeful that Goedert will return for a playoff run in January.