Eagles Announce Unfortunate Decision On RB Miles Sanders

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Detroit Lions this weekend and hope to end their current losing streak. But they’ll have to play that game – and others – without star running back Miles Sanders.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are placing Sanders on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He will miss the next three games (Weeks 8-10) but should return upon receiving eligibility.

Sanders is the Eagles’ No. 1 running back and leads the team in yards from scrimmage this season. His 300 rushing yards are second on the team behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and has 418 yards from scrimmage.

Over the past two seasons, Sanders has been one of the NFL’s most versatile running backs. He has recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

Suffice it to say, his absence will likely be felt against Detroit this weekend.

The #Eagles are placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on Injured Reserve, source said. Out 3 games, but should be back soon upon eligibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-5 due in large part to turnovers and a struggling defense. They’ve allowed 61 points over the last two games while scoring 44.

Philadelphia are rapidly losing ground to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East title race. They need to win games against teams like the Lions in order to get back into contention.

But with the offense already ranking in the bottom half of the league, someone will have to step up for Miles Sanders.

Maybe Kenneth Gainwell can fill that void. The rookie running back has looked sharp in games so far, rushing for 120 yards and adding another 164 yards through the air.

How much of an impact will Miles Sanders’ absence have on the Eagles against the Lions?