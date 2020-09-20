Eagles Announce Update On QB Jalen Hurts For Week 2

Despite plenty of offseason hype, Jalen Hurts was left of the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster for their Week 1 loss to the Washington Football Team. That may not repeat itself this week though.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Jalen Hurts will be active today for the Eagles’ game against the LA Rams. He will reportedly serve as the No. 2 QB behind starter Carson Wentz.

Last week that distinction went to Nate Sudfeld, who did not see the field in the 27-17 loss. While Wentz is expected to get all of the reps at QB, adding a versatile player like Hurts does raise some questions.

But there’s really only one that we see being answered today: Will Jalen Hurts see the field?

Jalen Hurts is active today for the #Eagles after being inactive last week. He’s the No. 2 QB. Could we see him on the field? 🤔 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2020

The Eagles invested a lot of draft capital into Hurts, taking him No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. His selection was just as much an insurance policy for the oft-injured Carson Wentz as an actual weapon the Eagles can use this season.

But Hurts has some incredible wheels on him, as he demonstrated in his senior year at Oklahoma in 2019.

Hurts averaged 5.6 yards per carry for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to a Heisman runner-up selection.

Clearly the Eagles felt he could bring some of that great rushing ability on top of his exceptional passing skills.

Will Jalen Hurts see the field for the Eagles against the Rams today?