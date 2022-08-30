Eagles Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Wide Receiver

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

United States track star and former Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen left a strong impression on the Philadelphia Eagles this summer.

Ultimately though, it wasn't enough for Allen to crack Philly's initial 53-man roster. The Eagles are releasing the speedster, according to Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo.

Allen, who last played football at Oregon in 2016, looked "lost" at the beginning of training camp, according to NBC Sports Philly.

However, as the summer unfolded, his play picked up. The two-time Olympic finalist in the 110-meter hurdles scored a 55-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, and then made an impact on special teams against the Miami Dolphins.

Assuming he intrigued the Eagles enough over the last few weeks, Allen seems like a prime candidate to be added to Philadelphia's practice squad, unless another team claims him on waivers.

Today is a busy day in the NFL, as teams must get down to an initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET. We'll keep you updated as more roster moves trickle in around the league.