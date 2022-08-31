Eagles Are Reportedly Signing Former Jets Running Back

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There aren't many teams as active this week as the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, they added a former fourth-round pick to their practice squad.

It has been announced that running back La'Mical Perine is joining the Eagles. His agency confirmed the signing.

Perine was released by the New York Jets prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. He was drafted by the organization in 2020.

Unfortunately for Perine, he was unable to crack the Jets' initial depth chart. Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight were all listed ahead of him.

In 14 career games with the Jets, Perine had 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries. He also had 11 receptions for 63 yards.

The Eagles currently have Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott listed as their running backs on the 53-man roster.

Perine will probably need a few weeks to get up to speed with head coach Nick Sirianni's playbook. Once that happens, he could end up seeing some playing time.