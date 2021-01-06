Eagles Assistant Coach Reportedly Won’t Return In 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles had a highly disappointing season in 2020.

Philadelphia finished the season at 4-11-1 following the controversial performance in Week 17. The Eagles rested several key players and benched starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team.

While Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is expected to return for 2021, one of his top assistant coaches is reportedly out.

Philadelphia senior offensive assistant coach Rich Scangarello will reportedly not return to the Eagles’ staff in 2021.

“Eagles will allow senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello’s contract to expire, per sources. He won’t return to the staff. The team had hired the former Broncos OC last offseason to help improve the offense,” Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan reported on Wednesday night.

Scangarello, 48, joined the Eagles’ coaching staff ahead of the 2020 season. He previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2019) and the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2016-18).

The Eagles’ offense struggled for most of 2020, both with Hurts and Carson Wentz under center. Philadelphia made a change at quarterback in December, benching Hurts for Wentz, but outside of a couple of stretches, the offense continued to struggle.

Philadelphia will look to bounce back and contend for the playoffs in 2021, but not with Scangarello.