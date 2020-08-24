Eagles CB Names 1 Difference Between Carson Wentz, Jared Goff

Jared Goff and Carson Wentz went No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2016 NFL Draft and have both enjoyed stellar playing careers thus far.

Comparisons and debates about the two QBs is likely to rage for years, but one player who’s now played with both of them has some insight. On Monday, Eagles CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, who recently joined Philadelphia after spending the last three years in LA, named a key difference between the two.

Speaking to the media, Robey-Coleman said that Wentz “takes a lot of ownership” and shows “accountability” on and off the field. He also said that Wentz impressed him by knowing his full name when they met.

It certainly sounds like Robey-Coleman has made his preference between the two star QBs clear. Hopefully that’s not just a product of bad blood between him and the Rams organization.

Carson Wentz and Jared Goff have rapidly climbed the NFL mountain to earn discussion in the elite category.

In 2017, Wentz was on pace to win the MVP award before an injury forced him to miss the rest of the season. Nick Foles wound up saving the Eagles and winning the Super Bowl for them.

Goff has gone 33-14 since Sean McVay took over the team in 2017. In that time he’s made two Pro Bowls, put up great numbers, and led the Rams to an NFC title.

The debate between the two of them could rage for a long time.