The Eagles Have Made A Change At The Quarterback Position

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a change at the quarterback position – for now, anyway.

Philadelphia is trailing Green Bay, 20-3, midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Carson Wentz has struggled passing the ball, completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

So, the Eagles have replaced Wentz with Hurts. It remains to be seen if this will be a permanent change – Hurts saw minimal game action last week – but it could be.

Hurts completed a deep pass to Jalen Reagor on his first attempt.

“Jalen Hurts goes the whole series. Doug Pederson faces a weighty decision on whether to roll him out there for a second,” ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Sunday night.

Eagles fans are hoping Pederson sticks with Hurts.

Earlier Sunday, it was reported that Wentz might be struggling this season because he’s facing pressure from the draft selection of Hurts.

Regardless of what’s true or not, Wentz has been bad this season. Hurts is very unproven, but he might be worth a shot at this point in the season.

The Packers lead the Eagles, 20-3, late in the third quarter on Sunday. The game between Philadelphia and Green Bay is airing on CBS.