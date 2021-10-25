The Eagles Claimed A New Quarterback On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Sinnett signed with Miami in September of 2020 and has moved back-and-forth between the practice squad and the active roster ever since. With an injury to second-year man Tua Tagovailoa earlier this year, Sinnett was activated for four of the Dolphins games this season.

Prior to landing in Miami last year, Sinnett had a brief summer stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in 2020. He played his college ball at San Diego of the FCS where he went on to become a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

The Eagles decision to claim Sinnett makes even more sense after a subsequent move that took place later in the evening. Philadelphia traded backup Joe Flacco to the New York Jets on Monday, in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick.

Those transactions will leave the Eagles with Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Sinnett as the quarterback options on the active roster headed into Week 8.

The Eagles are among the teams thinking about an upgrade at the quarterback position headed into the NFL’s trade deadline next week. Sinnett won’t exactly be able to help Philadelphia accomplish that goal, but he should help fill the void on the depth chart created by Flacco’s departure.