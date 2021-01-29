Eagles Coach Asked If Carson Wentz Will Be Team’s Starting QB

Could the new coaching staff with the Philadelphia Eagles mean that Carson Wentz will no longer be their starting quarterback?

Judging by how new head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about Wentz and Jalen Hurts, it’s definitely possible. Speaking to the media on Friday, Sirianni said that Wentz and Hurts are both “top notch”. He seems to feels that it’s a good problem to have two quarterbacks of that quality.

“We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top notch,” Sirianni said, per Field Yates. “A lot of teams don’t have any. I’m excited to work with both of them.”

That statement doesn’t necessarily bode well for Wentz. From one perspective, Sirianni seems to be putting Wentz and Hurts on the same terms. It certainly falls well short of declaring Wentz the starter.

There was the belief that Nick Sirianni was hired to help ensure that Carson Wentz reclaims the starting job that he lost under Doug Pederson. Wentz led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked in 2020.

Jalen Hurts played well at times in the limited starts he was given. Hurts went 1-3 as a starter with 1,061 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions and 354 rushing yards.

But Wentz is the one with the massive albatross of a contract that the Eagles have to deal with. Unless the Eagles find a trading partner this offseason, they’ll be almost forced to play him just to get some of their money’s worth.

