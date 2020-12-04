Eagles Coach Doug Pederson Confirms Slight Coaching Change

It’s now or never for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the team is currently riding a three-game losing streak. With a tough matchup looming this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Doug Pederson has decided to make a coaching change.

Pederson has received a ton of criticism this season for the way he’s been handling his roster, specifically the way he uses rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Things took a turn for the worse on Monday night, when the Eagles looked anemic on offense against a vulnerable Seahawks defense.

Instead of sticking with their current structure, Pederson will give up some of his play-calling duties on offense. He confirmed the move this Friday morning, although it sounds like he’ll still be involved in a major way.

“I’m still the play-caller,”Pederson said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “If I’m going to be a part of the solution to our offensive woes, then I’m going to part of the solution and whatever that takes and whatever that looks like. I have to dig deep and soul search because I love doing it.”

"I don't want to take you into why I'm doing it." Doug Pederson confirms he's divvied up some of the play calling duties. "I've told you guy before that everything is on the table." Says it's gone great so far – but isn't set that this will happen each week.

The Eagles have reportedly been going with a collaborative effort all season when it comes to calling the offensive plays. Clearly that hasn’t worked though.

Pederson will always be appreciated in Philly for winning a Super Bowl, but that won’t absolve him from his recent coaching failures.

Since the NFC East is very much up for grabs, all the Eagles need is one win to turn the tide. However, it’ll be tough for them to overcome Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this Sunday.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.