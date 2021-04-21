Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Makes Decision On QB Battle

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded away Carson Wentz this offseason, the majority of NFL fans assumed that Jalen Hurts would be immediately named the starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Clearly, that isn’t the case.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if Hurts is the official starter for next season. His answer to that question may surprise a lot of people.

“To name a starter at this particular time…we’ve been working with these guys [Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco] for two days,” Sirianni replied.

Sirianni also declined to name a starter this early in the offseason because he wants there to be an open competition at every position.

The Eagles signed Flacco to a one-year, $3.5 million contract back in March. It was a savvy move considering the locker room was in need of a veteran presence.

In limited action with the New York Jets last season, Flacco completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Hurts, meanwhile, had 1,061 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions as a rookie. He also added 354 yards and three scores on the ground.

Earlier this week, Eagles running back Boston Scott told ESPN’s Jordan Schultz that Hurts “never leaves the building.” After hearing these comments from Sirianni, it’s safe to say Hurts will continue to work as hard as possible so he can win the starting job.