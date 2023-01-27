Eagles Coach Reveals What He's Seen From Jalen Hurts This Week

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Dec. 18, but that won't stop him from suiting up for the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on his star quarterback.

Sirianni revealed that Hurts is still getting treatment on his throwing shoulder. However, that injury hasn't prevented him from "ripping it" on the field.

"He's still getting treatment and stuff like that but he's ripping it like any normal week," Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.

Hurts was nearly flawless last Saturday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He had 154 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

It'll be interesting to see how Hurts performs against the 49ers defense. That unit stifled the Cowboys and pressured Dak Prescott into throwing a pair of interceptions.

The 49ers-Eagles game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.