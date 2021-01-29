Eagles Coach Shares Honest Thoughts On Team’s QB Situation

No team in the NFL has a more complicated quarterback situation heading into this offseason than the Philadelphia Eagles. The front office has invested a lot of money into Carson Wentz, but he wasn’t even the best quarterback on the roster this past season.

Wentz has shown in recent years that he can be a franchise quarterback. That being said, he looked shaky throughout the 2020 season, leading the league in interceptions before eventually getting benched for Jalen Hurts.

After the regular season came to an end, Philadelphia decided to move on from head coach Doug Pederson. It was being reported that owner Jeffrey Lurie wanted to find a coach who can correct Wentz’s issues. That led the franchise to Nick Sirianni, the former offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Only time will tell if Sirianni is the right man for the job in Philly, but it certainly sounds like he’s fond of the two quarterbacks on his roster.

Sirianni was raving about Hurts and Wentz to the media earlier this week.

“You look at a lot of rosters and they don’t have any quarterbacks that they feel really good about. We have two. That is unbelievable to be able to have two quarterbacks that have played and have played well,” Sirianni said, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “I couldn’t have watched more tape on Carson Wentz in 2018 when Frank and I got back together and we were installing our offense with the Indianapolis Colts. We watched a lot of Chargers tape and we watched a lot of Philadelphia Eagles tape from 2017. And man, what an impressive player. He has so much talent. And from what I have heard from everyone, a great person. Good talent, good person it takes your game to really high levels. So excited Jalen got his snaps last year and was able to play last year and he played good football in meaningful games. So not a lot of people have that luxury of having two quarterbacks tight have experience. So super excited to be able to work with them, because obviously we all know important that is to a football team.”

Although the assumption around the league is that Wentz will win the starting job, the early edge might actually go to Hurts.

On Wednesday, the Eagles hired Brian Johnson as their quarterbacks coach. Why does that move matter? Well, it turns out that Johnson has some history with Hurts.

Hurts has known Johnson since he was four years old. It’s also worth noting that Johnson tried to recruit him when he was on Mississippi State’s coaching staff.

This will be an interesting offseason for the Eagles, that’s for sure.