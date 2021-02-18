Breaking: The Eagles Have Traded QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is no longer a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles have decided to trade their former franchise quarterback. Wentz is reportedly being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

“Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first,” Schefter and ESPN insider Chris Mortensen reported on Thursday morning.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

The Colts have been viewed by most as the frontrunner for Wentz since he was rumored to have hit the trade market. Wentz is familiar with Indianapolis’ coaching staff and the AFC South franchise is in need of a new starting quarterback, with Philip Rivers retiring.

Wentz was not good for the Eagles in 2020, but he’ll have a chance to get back to his previous highs in Indianapolis.

More details on the Wentz trade are expected to surface soon.

Stay tuned for the latest on Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts.

Update: Here are further details on the compensation the Eagles are receiving for Carson Wentz, per Adam Schefter.

If Carson Wentz’s playtime is at or above 75% next season, the conditional 2022 second-round pick would become a first-round pick, per sources. The second-round pick also.could become a first if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Wentz is widely expected to be the Colts’ starter in 2021 – you don’t make this trade if he isn’t, obviously – but he’ll need to stay healthy.