Eagles Could Get Massive Roster Improvement For Playoffs

The Eagles could receive a huge boost to their offensive line for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was spotted at the Eagles' practice session this Friday. He hasn't played since Week 16.

Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdominal area against the Cowboys. He decided to delay surgery so he could return for the playoffs.

Well, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson is on track to return for next week's playoff game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has raved about Johnson's toughness for the past few weeks.

"He's one of the toughest guys we've ever been around, and that obviously says a lot about how he cares about his teammates, who he is as a teammate," Sirianni said, via ESPN. "You know he's in pain. He's just going to do whatever he needs to do to get himself ready to play. And that's for his teammates. It speaks for his toughness and his desire to connect and how much his teammates mean to him."

Johnson will get to put his toughness on display fairly soon.

The Eagles will play the lowest remaining seed in the NFC next weekend.