Eagles Could Reportedly “Explore” Trade For Patriots All-Pro

Earlier this offseason the Philadelphia Eagles lost a major part of the team’s offensive line when guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles.

“So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love,” he tweeted.

Brooks, 30, has made three straight Pro Bowls. He’s been with the Eagles since the 2016 season and has started 106 NFL games.

With Brooks out of the season, the Eagles have a major hole to fill on the offensive line. In a recent mailbag, NFL insider Albert Breer was asked what the team should do to make up for losing Brooks.

Breer suggested the Eagles could turn to their Super Bowl LII foe – the New England Patriots. The report states Philadelphia could “explore” a trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

“Would they take a big swing on someone like New England’s franchise-tagged All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney? Based on what I know … I think they’d at least explore it. But, again, that’s probably more of a down-the-road contingency thing for now.”

The Patriots slapped the franchise tag on the star offensive lineman earlier this offseason.

In an effort to shed some extra money and move further under the salary cap, the Patriots could decide to move Thuney.

However, New England likely needs him to be a stalwart on the team’s offensive line this season to protect second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.