Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy.

If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Eagles are expected to make "an aggressive play" at former NFL head coach Vic Fangio if they must replace Gannon.

The Miami Dolphins also reportedly have their eyes on Fangio.

Fangio is no stranger to the Eagles. He attended multiple training camp practices last summer, and a report back in October said Fangio was serving as a consultant for the team.

A Dunmore, Pa. native and East Stroudsburg alum, the 64-year-old Fangio went 19-30 in three season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

Prior to that, he had stints as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears (2015-18), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), Houston Texans (2002-05), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001) and Carolina Panthers (1995-98).

Fangio was also Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Stanford in 2010 and served as a defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens from 2006-09. He started his NFL career as the linebackers coach of the New Orleans Saints from 1986-94.