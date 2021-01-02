Eagles DC Jim Schwartz Reportedly Decides On 2021 Season

The Philadelphia Eagles had a shot at the playoffs following an impressive win over the New Orleans Saints earlier this season.

However, the team imploded over the past two weeks and is now staring at a potential 4-11-1 record to end the season. Despite the poor record, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence about coming back for the 2021 season.

His defensive coordinator reportedly doesn’t feel the same way. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is considering retirement.

“Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire after Sunday’s finale against Washington and take a year off from coaching,” Pelissero reported.

#Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire and take a year off from coaching in 2021 as he contemplates retirement, per sources. https://t.co/w4O3KCUq0K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2021

Pelissero noted the Eagles approached Schwartz about an extension. However, the longtime NFL coach has been dealing with health issues.

“But after dealing with multiple recent hip and eye surgeries, Schwartz believes it’s the right time for him to step away from the daily grind, at least in the short term, per sources,” the report states.

Schwartz has served as the Eagles defensive coordinator since 2016. He helped the team take down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2017.

Schwartz previously spent five seasons as the Lions’ head coach from 2009-2013, racking up a 29-51 record. His best season came in 2011 when he led the team to a 10-6 season and a trip to the playoffs.