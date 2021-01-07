Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz Announces Decision

On Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz made an official decision on his future.

After the 2020 season came to an end, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero suggested Schwartz might be headed for retirement. “Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire after Sunday’s finale against Washington and take a year off from coaching,” Pelissero reported.

Well, it turns out Pelissero was right. On Thursday afternoon, Schwartz announced he stepping away from the game.

“I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job. I don’t know what my future holds but I am willing to do anything I can to help this organization in any way,” he said in a statement.

In his initial report, Pelissero noted the Eagles approached Schwartz about an extension. However, the longtime NFL coach has been dealing with health issues.

“But after dealing with multiple recent hip and eye surgeries, Schwartz believes it’s the right time for him to step away from the daily grind, at least in the short term, per sources,” the report states.

Schwartz has served as the Eagles defensive coordinator since 2016. He helped the team take down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2017.

Philadelphia is now in need of a new defensive coordinator.