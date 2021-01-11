Breaking: Eagles Have Reportedly Fired Doug Pederson

In a stunning move, the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly fired head coach Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Pederson is out as head coach of the Eagles after five years at the helm. He leaves the team with a 42-37-1 record and as the only Super Bowl champion head coach in franchise history.

A lot of different things undoubtedly led up to this decision. Perhaps the most prominent is the falling out the team has reportedly had with QB Carson Wentz, who Pederson benched midseason.

Pederson benched Wentz after the former No. 2 overall pick led the league in interceptions and times sacked. His replacement, rookie Jalen Hurts, played well in his absence.

The Eagles head into the 2021 offseason with limited cap space as a result of the huge contract extension they gave Wentz. Firing Pederson may have been the only way to salvage the relationship with a player they literally can’t afford to cut.

Doug Pederson ended his tenure in Philly on the lowest of low notes, though. He essentially had the Eagles tank a game against the Washington Football Team on national television. The resulting outrage was fierce, even among Eagles fans.

It’s a stunning fall from grace for a coach who had built a reputation as one of the best in the league.

After 7-9 in his first year with the Eagles in 2016, Pederson led the Eagles to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots the following year.

The Eagles made the playoffs in each of the next two years, winning the NFC East in 2019.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.