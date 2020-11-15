Eagles Fans Are Furious With Doug Pederson On Sunday

Doug Pederson should probably stay off social media for the rest of the weekend. Eagles fans are crushing the head coach for Philadelphia’s loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Eagles had an opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the pack of the NFC East on Sunday. They entered Sunday’s game with a 3-4-1 record, which was several games better than the second-place team in the division.

The Eagles looked like a team that didn’t care about Sunday’s game, though. The New York Giants ran away with a 27-17 victory, somehow inching closer to the division-leading Eagles who fell to 3-5-1 in the process.

Patience is running out for Pederson today. The Eagles continue to underperform. To make matters worse, the team looked totally unprepared on Sunday, all while coming off a bye week.

WTH did Doug Pederson do during the bye? Sure wasn’t designing anything useful for the offense. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) November 15, 2020

Doug Pederson’s play calling is literally the most predictable thing in the history of history. — Kendall (@keckbirdgang) November 15, 2020

Fire Doug Pederson. Fire Jim Schwartz. Clean house and get a new era started in Philadelphia. Neither coach is qualified to be coaching this team moving forward. After today, it can't get any clearer. — Kendall (@keckbirdgang) November 15, 2020

QBs the Eagles have beaten this season Nick Mullens/CJ Beathard

Daniel Jones

Ben Dinucci Doug Pederson stinks — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 15, 2020

Carson Wentz has played very poor in 2020. Doug Pederson has been bad since 2018 – catching momentum at the end of the season which has saved his job. We can acknowledge Wentz’ struggles and also know he needs a coach to put him in a position to succeed – Pederson HAS NOT. — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) November 15, 2020

Fans clearly want to move on from Doug Pederson after Sunday’s result. But that may be a bit premature.

Sure, the Eagles don’t look good right now. But there’s plenty of season left to be played. And let’s not forget they’re still in the lead for the NFC East. As long as Philadelphia doesn’t fall apart from here on out, it should be in a good position to get into the playoffs.

Still, it’s time for Pederson to do some serious reflecting. The Eagles are an absolute mess right now.