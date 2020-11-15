The Spun

Eagles Fans Are Furious With Doug Pederson On Sunday

philadelphia eagles head coach doug pederson on the sidelineNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson should probably stay off social media for the rest of the weekend. Eagles fans are crushing the head coach for Philadelphia’s loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Eagles had an opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the pack of the NFC East on Sunday. They entered Sunday’s game with a 3-4-1 record, which was several games better than the second-place team in the division.

The Eagles looked like a team that didn’t care about Sunday’s game, though. The New York Giants ran away with a 27-17 victory, somehow inching closer to the division-leading Eagles who fell to 3-5-1 in the process.

Patience is running out for Pederson today. The Eagles continue to underperform. To make matters worse, the team looked totally unprepared on Sunday, all while coming off a bye week.

Fans clearly want to move on from Doug Pederson after Sunday’s result. But that may be a bit premature.

Sure, the Eagles don’t look good right now. But there’s plenty of season left to be played. And let’s not forget they’re still in the lead for the NFC East. As long as Philadelphia doesn’t fall apart from here on out, it should be in a good position to get into the playoffs.

Still, it’s time for Pederson to do some serious reflecting. The Eagles are an absolute mess right now.


