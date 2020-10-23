Eagles Fans Are Not Happy With This Questionable Carson Wentz Throw

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the New York Giants in a pivotal NFC East showdown.

Over the past few weeks, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had to keep his team afloat. Philadelphia has been riddled with injuries this season, leaving Wentz to make something out of nothing.

The former No. 2 overall pick has a history of trying to play the hero. That has worked out well in the past, but it’s also burned Wentz and the Eagles a few times as well.

On Thursday night, Wentz decided he need to play hero ball once again. He made several questionable decisions – none of which came back to bite him and the Eagles.

Well, none until this one. Wentz rolled out of the pocket and threw an ill-advised pass toward the endzone where three Giants defenders were waiting.

Check it out.

Carson Wentz throws his 10th INT of the season 😬 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/19nDnrhsWH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2020

The pass sailed beyond his intended target and Giants corner James Bradberry was waiting. He toe-tapped in the endzone for the interception.

That play left fans wondering what Wentz was thinking when he let the pass go. Of course, Eagles fans know they have to take the questionable Carson Wentz throws if they want the magic he can create at other times.

So far tonight, Wentz has been exactly what the Eagles need. He rushed for a touchdown as has nearly 200 total yards as the Eagles lead.