Eagles Fans Are Loving Jalen Hurts’ Postgame Quote

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 33-26, but Jalen Hurts had a huge performance in defeat.

Hurts, making his second career NFL start, threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. He added 11 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles’ rookie quarterback is the team’s first player to throw for 300-plus yards, three touchdowns and rush for a score since Michael Vick did it.

That’s pretty special company to be in.

Jalen Hurts is the first Eagles QB since Michael Vick to do this in a game: 🦅 300 pass yards

🦅 3 pass TDs

🦅 1 rush TD Special company. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/mHX2gYYcFA — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2020

It came in a loss, though, so Hurts isn’t satisfied.

Eagles fans are thrilled with what Hurts told reporters following the loss.

“I think I hate losing more than I love to win,” he said.

Jalen Hurts: "I think I hate losing more than I love to win." — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 21, 2020

Doug Pederson, meanwhile, refused to name a starting quarterback for next week’s game. He said he’ll do it on Monday.

“I thought he had great poise, great leadership, played physically tough, mentally tough, made some really good throws down the stretch,” Pederson said of Hurts. “I’ll probably have a decision for you tomorrow on next week.”

We all know what that decision is going to be.

The Eagles are set to take on the Cowboys next weekend. Kickoff between Philadelphia and Dallas is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.