Eagles Fans Are Loving Jalen Hurts’ Postgame Quote

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the field.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 33-26, but Jalen Hurts had a huge performance in defeat.

Hurts, making his second career NFL start, threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. He added 11 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles’ rookie quarterback is the team’s first player to throw for 300-plus yards, three touchdowns and rush for a score since Michael Vick did it.

That’s pretty special company to be in.

It came in a loss, though, so Hurts isn’t satisfied.

Eagles fans are thrilled with what Hurts told reporters following the loss.

“I think I hate losing more than I love to win,” he said.

Doug Pederson, meanwhile, refused to name a starting quarterback for next week’s game. He said he’ll do it on Monday.

“I thought he had great poise, great leadership, played physically tough, mentally tough, made some really good throws down the stretch,” Pederson said of Hurts. “I’ll probably have a decision for you tomorrow on next week.”

We all know what that decision is going to be.

The Eagles are set to take on the Cowboys next weekend. Kickoff between Philadelphia and Dallas is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


