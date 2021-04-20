Eagles Fans Loving What Boston Scott Said About Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is training this offseason as if he’s not guaranteed the starting job for the Philadelphia Eagles because, frankly, he isn’t.

Despite the fact that Philly traded away Carson Wentz this offseason, Hurts isn’t locked in as the Week 1 starter. All signs point to him winning the job, but he still has to prove that he’s taken strides in the right direction.

Fortunately for Eagles fans, the latest update on Hurts is very encouraging.

Eagles running back Boston Scott told ESPN’s Jordan Schultz that Hurts “never leaves the building.” NFL analysts raved about his work ethic coming out of Oklahoma, so it’s not too surprising to see these comments from Scott.

This isn’t the first time that a veteran on the Eagles’ roster praised Hurts.

Last week, All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson had some positive things to say about the young quarterback.

“I think you see a guy who has an arm and is versatile, with his legs, but we’re still waiting to see — you know, [with Hurts as] QB 1, what we can do in a full season,” Johnson said. “He carries himself like a veteran.”

Hurts finished his rookie season with 1,061 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 354 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

