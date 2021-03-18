Eagles GM Addresses The Situation With Zach Ertz

On Wednesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Zach Ertz received permission to seek a trade. The Philadelphia Eagles tight end has one year left on his contract and is looking to continue his career elsewhere.

Injuries derailed this past season for Ertz, who finished with just 335 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Though it’s been reported that Ertz wants out of Philly, it’s unclear what the front office is looking for in return. General manager Howie Roseman fielded a few questions about the All-Pro tight end this Thursday, but his comments were quite vague.

“For us to trade any player, it’s gotta make sense for both sides,” Roseman said. “None of us had the year we wanted to have last year, but that doesn’t define us. We know who he is on and off the field and we value that.”

Ertz currently has a $12 million cap hit for the 2021 season. That might be a bid too pricey for him at this stage in his career.

A possible landing spot for Ertz is Indianapolis. He’d be able to reunite with Frank Reich and Carson Wentz, while also sliding right into the starting lineup.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia have already worked out one major trade this offseason, so Roseman would know what to expect from Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Where do you think Ertz will land this offseason?